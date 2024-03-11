Breaking

Raglan Street: 21-year-old mum charged with murder of newborn baby in Coventry amid 'inconclusive' post-mortem

A young mum has been charged with the murder of her newborn baby
By Rahmah Ghazali
4 minutes ago
A woman has been charged with the murder of a newborn baby in Coventry. West Midlands Police said the baby, believed to be just a few days old, was found at an address in Raglan Street on Wednesday (March 6).

A post mortem took place but was inconclusive. Further tests will be carried out to establish the cause of the baby’s death.  Jia Xin Teo, 21, was charged with murder and appeared before Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, where she was remanded to appear before Warwick Crown Court today.

