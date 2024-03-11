Breaking
Raglan Street: 21-year-old mum charged with murder of newborn baby in Coventry amid 'inconclusive' post-mortem
A young mum has been charged with the murder of her newborn baby
A woman has been charged with the murder of a newborn baby in Coventry. West Midlands Police said the baby, believed to be just a few days old, was found at an address in Raglan Street on Wednesday (March 6).
