Raider followed runaway dog into house, bumped into gang of raiders and joined in burglary

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

7th Oct 2024, 12:20pm
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A burglar found himself in the “wrong place at the wrong time” after joining a gang of house raiders he bumped into while he was pursuing a runaway dog.

Teesside Crown Court heard Gary Rowbotham followed the dog he was looking after for a relation into the rear of a house in Derwent Street, Hartlepool.

He was found inside the address with other men after a member of the public reported a burglary in progress on the afternoon of June 2 this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inside copper piping was found ripped from the walls and stacked up while water poured out.

Rowbotham, 37, who admitted burglary and who has a lengthy record, had only been out of prison around three months and was homeless.

In mitigation, his lawyer said he was “genuinely upset” at finding himself in court again.

Recorder Ayesha Smart jailed Rowbotham for the minimum 876 days for “third strike” burglars.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice