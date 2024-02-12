Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A head chef at an Indian takeaway has been jailed for sexually assaulting two teenage girls, one of which involved a 13-year-old. Rajon Ahmed, 40, from St Ives, was sentenced at Exeter Crown Court after previously being convicted at Truro Crown Court.

During the trial, it was heard how Ahmed was well aware the victims in the case were aged 13 and 16 respectively. Despite this, he followed the first younger victim on social media and offered her cigarettes and cannabis. He then sent the victim explicit images of himself. Ahmed and the victim met twice and on the second occasion he kissed her and touched her inappropriately.

The second, older victim, was also communicated with on social media by Ahmed and offered cigarettes. On one occasion he hugged her and touched her inappropriately as she moved away.

Ahmed was convicted by a jury of sexual assault, sexual communication with a child, and two counts of sexual activity with a child. However, he was found not guilty of a second sexual assault charge. Ahmed was sentenced to 16 months in prison and will be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for seven years and be on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

Following the sentencing, Detective Inspector Andrew Shorten said: “I welcome today’s result and I am grateful to the victims in this case for supporting this investigation over a protracted period of time. I would also like to thank West Cornwall Public Protection Unit for the comprehensive investigation which has brought this offender to justice and prevented further harm. I hope this case reassures the community how seriously the police take reports of Child Sexual Offences and gives people the courage to come forward in future.”