A rapist who attacked two women as they slept has been told he has “no remorse” and “still thinks he has done nothing wrong” despite one victim being pushed to the brink of suicide.

Jason Skeet was handed a lengthy jail sentence at Leeds Crown Court this morning, having been found guilty after a trial of multiple sexual offences against the two victims between 2012 and 2019.

In a victim impact statement, read out by prosecutor Soheil Khan, one victim said: “I’m still, to this day, suffering from the trauma. It’s taken me a long time to get to this point, I struggle to trust people.”

The second victim’s statement, also read out by Mr Khan, said: “What he did to me completely changed who I am. I did not want to exist at times. This will leave scars with me forever.”

One said she had attempted suicide, and both said they had struggled considerably.

Skeet was found guilty of the 10 offences after a five-day trial in May. The 37-year-old appeared in court this week via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand.

He was found guilty of five counts of sexual assault, and four counts of rape. Skeet had lived on Wetherby Place in Burley, but the court heard he had lived in Scarborough in recent years.

The court heard that the second victim contacted the police first. They both eventually gave their difficult statements to the police. No other details can be disclosed to protect the identity of the victims.

Mitigating, Giles Grant said that Skeet had enjoyed a lifestyle of alcohol and drugs, but since his move to the coast had reduced his intake. He said he had undergone a drugs and drink awareness programme while being held on remand.

Judge Tom Bayliss KC told Skeet: “Both women were vulnerable and it’s clear they both have suffered significant psychological damage. You have shown, as far as I can see, little insight to this offending and no remorse. Basically, you think you have not done anything wrong.”

He jailed Skeet for 16 years, for which he must serve two-thirds before being considered for parole, rather than at the usual half-way stage. He was put on the sex offender register for life.