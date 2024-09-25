Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman discovered she had been raped while unconscious after her sister showed her a video of the horrendous crime - filmed by her attacker.

Edison Northover, filmed himself raping the victim after she had passed out.

The 25-year-old, of Willow Brook Road, Corby, and formerly of High Street, Great Easton, committed the horrific act during the early hours of January 18, 2024, whilst the woman in question was unconscious.

The woman had no idea what had had happened until she was shown the video by her younger sibling, and with the support of her family, reported the incident to Northamptonshire Police.

Northover was arrested, charged with rape, and subsequently remanded into custody, with officers preparing for the court proceedings in the meantime.

However, during this time, Northover made contact with the woman and attempted to dissuade her from supporting the case. He was therefore charged with another offence – perverting the course of justice.

He denied the charges against him so the victim had to endure a six-day trial at Northampton Crown Court in July. Northover was found unanimously guilty of both offences by the jury.

He was sentenced at the same court last week (September 13) to eight years and three months in prison.

Lead investigator Detective Constable Tina Twiselton of Northamptonshire Police’s SOLAR Team said: “This has been an incredibly traumatic experience for the survivor and I am so proud of her for her bravery in attending court, in supporting our investigation, and in ensuring the man who did this to her has been convicted and jailed.

“I know this wasn’t easy by any means and it is a testament to the courage she has that she found the strength to be able to do this.

“I hope the conclusion of this case provides her with some closure and an ability to move forward onto better and brighter things.

“Tackling violence against women and girls is a priority for Northamptonshire Police and every survivor of rape or sexual assault deserves to feel heard, believed and supported.

“We are very passionate about this in the SOLAR Team and will continue working hard to help more people like this woman put their Edison Northover behind bars.”

If you have been a victim of sexual abuse or assault, whether recent or non-recent, please come forward by calling 101 or online here.

If you have been a victim of rape or sexual abuse, but are not yet ready to speak to the police, visit Serenity’s website or call them on 01604 601713.

You can also visit www.voicenorthants.org or call Voice on 0300 303 1965.