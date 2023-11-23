Rapper Nines Heathrow Airport arrest: Mobo Award-winner charged with drug offences
Rapper Nines is set to appear at court over drug offences.
Rapper Nines is facing drug-related charges after being arrested Heathrow Airport. The winner of a Mobo Award is alleged to have been involved in the supply of cannabis and the possession of a Class B drug, according to the Metropolitan Police. He has been released on bail and is scheduled to appear at Kingston Crown Court on December 15.
The arrest, which took place on November 15 at the airport, was confirmed by the Met after a TikTok video circulated, purportedly depicting police escorting the rapper in handcuffs. In addition to the drug charges, the 33-year-old from Bushey, Hertfordshire, whose real name is Courtney Freckleton, is also accused of violating a Serious Crime Prevention Order, facing three counts in total.
Nines has last month released his album "Crop Circle 3," reaching the second position on the UK album charts. The rapper, hailing from north-west London, won the album of the year award at the 2020 Mobo Awards for "Crabs In A Bucket," surpassing artists such as Stormzy and J Hus.
