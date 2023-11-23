Rapper Nines has been charged with drug-related offences after his arrest at Heathrow Airport

Rapper Nines is facing drug-related charges after being arrested Heathrow Airport. The winner of a Mobo Award is alleged to have been involved in the supply of cannabis and the possession of a Class B drug, according to the Metropolitan Police. He has been released on bail and is scheduled to appear at Kingston Crown Court on December 15.

The arrest, which took place on November 15 at the airport, was confirmed by the Met after a TikTok video circulated, purportedly depicting police escorting the rapper in handcuffs. In addition to the drug charges, the 33-year-old from Bushey, Hertfordshire, whose real name is Courtney Freckleton, is also accused of violating a Serious Crime Prevention Order, facing three counts in total.

