Chris Brain (Image: BBC Everyman - Breach of Faith documentary. Copyright protected under fair use for the purpose of reporting current events)

A priest has been summonsed to court to face multiple counts of sexual offences against former members of a church congregation in Sheffield.

The Rev Christopher Brain, who led an Evangelical movement called the Nine O’Clock Service in the city between 1986 and 1995, faces 34 charges in relation to 11 victims.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brain, now 66, of Park Road, Wilmslow, Cheshire, is facing one count of rape and 33 counts of indecent assault alleged to have been committed between 1981 and 1995.

The Nine O’Clock Service was initially held at St Thomas’s Church in Crookes, before later moving to Ponds Forge in the city centre.

Chris Brain (Image: BBC Everyman - Breach of Faith documentary. Copyright protected under fair use for the purpose of reporting current events)

The charges relate to allegations of sexual offences committed against women who had joined the movement. The radical Anglican group, which reached around 400 members, made headlines in the nineties.

Chief Superintendent Lindsey Butterfield, district commander for Sheffield, said: “These charges follow a complex and wide-ranging investigation into events dating back 30 or more years. The police investigation was launched in 2020, when a number of victims came forward to report the allegations to us. Since this time, an investigation team has been working hard to build up a full picture of what is reported to have happened.

St Thomas's Church, Crookes

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We understand this is a concerning case and one which will have an impact upon individuals and communities. We will continue to provide appropriate support and updates to those involved.”

A woman previously arrested in connection to the case remains under investigation. Brain will appear in Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on March 18.

As the investigation continues, police are appealing for any further potential victims or witnesses who may not yet have spoken to police to come forward.

You can pass information to them via the online live chat, online portal, or by calling 101. You can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or via an online form.