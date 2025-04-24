Raymond McCourt: Convicted murderer goes on the run from HMP Castle Huntly near Dundee
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Raymond McCourt has absconded from prison and the public have been told to not go near him. McCourt, who shot dead a newsagent in 1993 before blasting two other people, was being held at HMP Castle Huntly, an open prison near Dundee.
The 59-year-old was reported missing to police around 5.30pm on Tuesday. Police say he uses public transport and has connections to Glasgow - from where he is originally - and Edinburgh.
He is 6ft 2in and stocky with short grey hair and a beard and police say he has “reduced mobility”. He was last seen wearing a long black trench coat, grey dress trousers, a grey waistcoat, blue shirt with a red and white tie and brown shoes. A police spokesperson said: “The public are being asked not to approach him.”
McCourt was given a life sentence in 1993 for murder, attempted murder, assault and robbery and firearms offences. He shot Cambuslang shopkeeper Khalid Mahmood in the head, killing him, before attempting to rob a bakery. Then 27, McCourt then shot local woman Moira Rooney and PC Brian Williams, who was chasing him.
Anyone who sees him or knows where he is can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 2857 of April 22. Anyone who wants to give information anonymously can do so through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.