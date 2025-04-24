Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A convicted murderer is on the run after fleeing prison.

Raymond McCourt has absconded from prison and the public have been told to not go near him. McCourt, who shot dead a newsagent in 1993 before blasting two other people, was being held at HMP Castle Huntly, an open prison near Dundee.

59-year-old Raymond McCourt, a convicted prisoner who has absconded from HMP Castle Huntly | Police Scotland

The 59-year-old was reported missing to police around 5.30pm on Tuesday. Police say he uses public transport and has connections to Glasgow - from where he is originally - and Edinburgh.

He is 6ft 2in and stocky with short grey hair and a beard and police say he has “reduced mobility”. He was last seen wearing a long black trench coat, grey dress trousers, a grey waistcoat, blue shirt with a red and white tie and brown shoes. A police spokesperson said: “The public are being asked not to approach him.”

What Raymond McCourt was wearing when he was last seen on Tuesday. The 59-year-old convicted murderer has absconded from HMP Castle Huntly | Police Scotland

McCourt was given a life sentence in 1993 for murder, attempted murder, assault and robbery and firearms offences. He shot Cambuslang shopkeeper Khalid Mahmood in the head, killing him, before attempting to rob a bakery. Then 27, McCourt then shot local woman Moira Rooney and PC Brian Williams, who was chasing him.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he is can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 2857 of April 22. Anyone who wants to give information anonymously can do so through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.