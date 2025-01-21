Redhill Academy Arnold Nottinghamshire: Boy arrested after hammer attack - pupil taken hospital

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

21st Jan 2025, 7:16am
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A boy has been arrested after a pupil was hit with a hammer while at school.

The incident happened on Monday morning, when a boy suffered an injury while at school. He had allegedly been hit with a hammer.

He was taken to hospital and his injuries are not believed to be “life-altering” say police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 15-year-old boy was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon. He is in police custody.

Redhill Academy in Arnold, NottinghamshireRedhill Academy in Arnold, Nottinghamshire
Redhill Academy in Arnold, Nottinghamshire | Google

Sergeant Richard Craig, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We treat all reports involving weapons and violence with the utmost seriousness. A suspect has been arrested and we are now working to understand exactly what happened.”

It happened at Redhill Academy, Arnold, Nottinghamshire shortly after 9.45am yesterday.

Redhill is a secondary school that is rated “outstanding” by Ofsted.

Related topics:Nottinghamshire
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice