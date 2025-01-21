Redhill Academy Arnold Nottinghamshire: Boy arrested after hammer attack - pupil taken hospital
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident happened on Monday morning, when a boy suffered an injury while at school. He had allegedly been hit with a hammer.
He was taken to hospital and his injuries are not believed to be “life-altering” say police.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon. He is in police custody.
Sergeant Richard Craig, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We treat all reports involving weapons and violence with the utmost seriousness. A suspect has been arrested and we are now working to understand exactly what happened.”
It happened at Redhill Academy, Arnold, Nottinghamshire shortly after 9.45am yesterday.
Redhill is a secondary school that is rated “outstanding” by Ofsted.