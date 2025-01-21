Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A boy has been arrested after a pupil was hit with a hammer while at school.

The incident happened on Monday morning, when a boy suffered an injury while at school. He had allegedly been hit with a hammer.

He was taken to hospital and his injuries are not believed to be “life-altering” say police.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon. He is in police custody.

Redhill Academy in Arnold, Nottinghamshire | Google

Sergeant Richard Craig, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We treat all reports involving weapons and violence with the utmost seriousness. A suspect has been arrested and we are now working to understand exactly what happened.”

It happened at Redhill Academy, Arnold, Nottinghamshire shortly after 9.45am yesterday.

Redhill is a secondary school that is rated “outstanding” by Ofsted.