Searches were carried out at Roker beach in February, and Seaburn on Good Friday. A reported discovery at Seaburn in early Marc h turned out to be a seal carcass. Now police have confirmed one of the other two finds was human - but have declined to say which it was.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We have received reports of bones or suspected body parts being found at Seaburn and Roker beaches in Sunderland over recent weeks. We have now confirmed that some of these are human and we are currently treating the discoveries as unexplained. Enquiries remain ongoing and we anticipate it will take some time before we are able to provide any further updates. Anyone with concerns or information can report these to police using the 'Report' page of our website.”