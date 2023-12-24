A teenager blindsided a man stood waiting to be served in a Leeds pub with a single punch, breaking his jaw with such force it has changed the shape of his face.

The sickening attack was caught on CCTV in Tobias Bar in Rothwell and showed Dylan Pierce striking him with what witnesses described as being a “swinging hook” while the victim was waiting at the bar. No words were exchanged between them prior, but the pair knew each other, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The victim had little recollection of the incident from the evening of February 18 this year, and shocked drinkers later told police that he was left dazed and bleeding heavily from his mouth.

Pierce, 19, was later arrested not far from the bar on Commercial Street and told officers: “I’m not a bad kid, I took revenge.” He then gave a no-comment interview to police.

An x-ray revealed a fracture to each side of the victim’s jaw. He required lengthy surgery to insert three plates and eight screws into the bone.

Pierce was also later arrested on September 22 on St Cyprians Gardens in Harehills after police were called to reports of youths smoking cannabis. Pierce was found with a small amount of cannabis on him, but also a kitchen knife with a homemade sheath around his neck.

He was given a community disposal order in terms of the cannabis, but arrested for the knife. He made full admissions in his police interview, saying he carried it for protection.

Pierce, of Holmsley Lane, Woodlesford, pleaded guilty of possession of a bladed article and grievous bodily harm (GBH) without intent.

A victim impact statement heard that the victim had ongoing issues – he had lost several teeth and the plates had to be removed after becoming infected.

Mitigating, Eddison Flint said that the bar attack was because Pierce said one of his relatives was being bullied, so took revenge. He said: “He knows it was perhaps one of the most foolish things he has ever done. He accepts that immediate custody is a possibility and that terrifies him.”

Pierce had since lost his job as a lifeguard as a result, and Mr Flint explained: “Complaints were made to his employer and he has been subject to threats in the community. He has developed a significant insight into what he has done. He has developed contrition and remorse. He did not do it out of malice, he is extremely regretful.”

The judge, Recorder Andrew Haslam KC told Pierce: “You punched him in such a manner described by one witness as being a ‘swinging hook’. It must have been full force given the injuries he sustained. He spent three days in hospital and underwent surgery for eight hours. Two teeth had to be removed and the shape of his face has changed. His life and confidence and have changed thanks to your stupidity.”

Referring to the knife incident, he told Pierce: “There are far too many people carrying knives for they describe as protection, It has to stop, and stop soon before more young men are killed.”