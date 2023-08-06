Arslan Farooq later said he reacted because he was "cut up" at a junction

A man has been jailed after killing a grandfather he said had 'cut him up'.

Arslan Farooq, 25, tailgated van driver Simon West, 51, before forcing to pull over and landing him with a single punch which would later prove to be fatal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a tragic case of road rage, West sustained the fatal head injury just a few days before Christmas last year. After the attack, in Oldbury, West was taken to hospital but passed away a few days later.

Farooq was sentenced to eight years and three months in prison after admitting manslaughter and dangerous driving.

In horrifying CCTV footage released following the sentencing at Birmingham Crown Court, Farooq is seen following West closely after the grandfather pulled out in front of him.

The two vehicles are travelling along Causeway Green Road and the A4123 Wolverhampton Road, when Farooq makes an "aggressive manoeuvre" as he moves from his lane towards the victim's van. He then pulls across West's van, before both men exit their vehicles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At this point Farooq - of Erdington - punches the 51-year-old, knocking him out. Following the assault, he returns to his Vauxhall Astra, leaving West with severe injuries.

Following surgery for a head injury, West passed away four days later on 14 December 2022. A post mortem showed a traumatic head injury was the cause of death. Farooq was arrested and later said he reacted because West "cut him up" at a junction.

In a tribute to West, his family said: "Simon was a loving and caring father, brother, son, partner and recently grandfather. He was loved by everybody he met and will be deeply missed."

Detective Inspector Ranj Sangha, of West Midlands Police, said: "Actions like these have no place on our roads and it is truly tragic that such an incident resulted in a man's life being lost.