A neo-Nazi music producer and his children who made songs telling people to “paint the walls with n***** blood” have been jailed.

Robert Talland, 59, of Waltham Abbey, organised a gig at the Corpus Christi Club in Leeds on September 21, 2019, at which both children performed songs that incited racial hatred in front of an audience that responded by making Nazi salutes, a court heard.

He managed his children’s band, Embers Of An Empire, and was a leading figure of the “Blood and Honour” neo-Nazi network which promoted their ideology through “performances by far-right bands at gatherings of supporters of the neo-Nazi cause”, a judge said.

“At the time of your offending I am satisfied that each of you had a long-standing allegiance to the neo-Nazi cause,” said Judge Andrew Lees, sentencing the defendants at Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday. “That is most clearly evidenced by the racist and antisemitic messages, videos, memes and other materials you posted via social media.

From left, Robert Talland, Rosie Talland and Stephen Talland have all been jailed for inciting racial hatred. | Counter Terrorism Policing North East/PA Wire

“In addition each of you were heavily involved in the neo-Nazi Blood and Honour music network.

“The concerts were characterised by the display of extreme right-wing symbiology including Nazi flags and banners, and provided a forum for the encouragement through music of racial hatred and neo-Nazi ideology.”

Robert Talland also ran a record label, Rampage Productions, which distributed CDs by neo-Nazi groups.

The 2019 gig was a memorial for Ian Stuart Donaldson, frontman of the white power band Skrewdriver and founder of Blood and Honour, who died in September 1993.

Talland and his children were all convicted of conspiracy to incite racial hatred following a nine-week trial at the same court earlier this year. Additionally, his children Rosie and Stephen were convicted of inciting racial hatred.

Robert was also found guilty of one offence of possessing racially inflammatory material and two further counts of disseminating terrorist publications. The defendants from Essex were arrested on October 1, 2020, after a year-long investigation by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

Talland was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment with 12 months on extended licence.

His son Stephen Talland, 36, of Harlow, received an imprisonment sentence of two years and his daughter, Rosie Talland, 33, was sentenced to 18 months in custody.