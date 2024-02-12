Rochdale: four teenage boys aged 12 to 14-years-old arrested after alleged rape of 'young female'
Four teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of rape following an alleged attack in Rochdale.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed that officers were called to the Newbold area of the town at around 6.00pm on Saturday, February 10. It comes after the force received reports of a rape in the area.
The four young boys were arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody. A GMP spokesperson said: "At around 6pm on Saturday 10 February 2024, officers were called to reports of a rape in Newbold, Rochdale. Four boys aged 12, 13, 14, 14 have been arrested on suspicion of rape and remain in police custody.
"The victim is currently being supported by specialist officers. If you or someone you know has been raped or sexually assaulted, we encourage you not to suffer in silence and report it to the police, or a support agency so you can get the help and support available."
Police have also urged anyone with any information or who may have been in the area and seen anything suspicious to get in touch with the force. An investigation is underway, with forensic officers spotted over the weekend at the scene of the alleged rape.
