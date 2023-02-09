‘This incident really affected my mental health’

Sally* found out the impact romance fraud can have not only on the victims, but also their families, after her father lost £1,000 to a scammer who gained his trust.

Her dad, who is in his 60s and suffers from Parkinson’s, had been contacted on social media by someone claiming to be a woman called Gail living in Texas in the US. They struck up an online relationship and Gail concocted a story about coming to the UK to visit him and needing to get her passport renewed. She did not ask for money at first and Sally’s father offered to pay, but this was initially declined.

Some weeks later, Gail asked Sally’s father for money and the next day, he transferred her £1,000. Despite Sally’s efforts to get the bank to block the transaction from going through, the money was transferred. However, after advice from the National Economic Crime Victim Care Unit (NECVCU), Sally was able to convince the bank to refund the money.

Sally said: “This whole experience has been incredibly stressful, for me as well as for my father and it was really hard to approach the subject with him. After he transferred the money, I spoke to him about what happened and I sent him news articles about romance fraud to help him understand this is a common type of scam.

“I didn’t know what support I would get if I reported this, but having received such great advice from the NECVCU, I wish I had reported this earlier. This incident really affected my mental health and it was a huge relief to speak to someone who really understood how they could help both me and my father.”

*Names have been changed