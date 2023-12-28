A vehicle was damaged when shots were fired in a residential street in Rowley Regis, which remains closed for police forensic investigations.

Highfield Road has remained closed all day. Photo: Google

Police were called to Highfield Road in Rowley Regis after reports of shots being fired at 9.15pm on Wednesday.

Officers from West Midlands Police have been checking CCTV footage from the area and the road remains closed today for forensic examination. A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating after reports of shots being fired in Highfield Road, Rowley Regis, at around 9.15pm yesterday.

"Officers found a vehicle had been damaged, and the road remains closed as forensic examinations continue today. No one has reported being injured, and investigators are reviewing CCTV from the area.