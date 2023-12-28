Graphic images: The RSPCA is warning horse owners in the area to be extra vigilant, given the nasty nature of the crime

Tonto was also missing an ear (Photo: RSPCA / SWNS)

Warning: this story includes content and photos some people might find disturbing

The RSPCA is hunting a person they believe hacked a horse’s genitals off in a disturbing attack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three-year-old grey stallion Tonto also had an ear cut off, before he was found dead by his devastated owner. The horse's mutilated body was discovered in a field in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 1pm last Friday (22 December).

The RSPCA has now launched an investigation to catch the person responsible for his death. A spokesperson told SWNS the "truly appalling incident" took place in an isolated spot off Winbush Drive, in Grantham.

The horse's genitals had been removed (RSPCA/SWNS)

“When the owner last saw Tonto on December 20, he was happy and healthy," they said. "Sadly when he returned at around 1pm on Friday 22 December, Tonto had been mutilated and killed."

The RSPCA spokesperson said they knew from speaking to his owner that the young horse was extremely friendly, and would follow people around his field. “This was a sickening attack against a defenceless animal and I would also urge anyone with information about what happened to get in contact our appeal line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference number 1200288.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are also warning horse owners in the area to be extra vigilant, given the nasty nature of this crime," the animal charity added.

In 2020, horse owners in France were left living in fear, after a string of more than 30 mutilations and attacks on horses. A number of the attacks also involved horses having their genitals mutilated - as well as having ears cut off, and eyes gouged out.