Dozens of dogs were found living in cramped pens and crates in the remote field (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied) | RSPCA

As RSPCA rescuers examined dozens of dogs in the remote field, the woman showed up with another lorry full of them.

A woman has been jailed for more than two years, after nearly 200 dogs were found hidden away in a muddy field and packed into the back of a lorry.

Diane Curtis, 66, of Berry Cross in North Devon, has received a 25 month prison sentence and a rare lifetime ban from keeping animals when she appeared for sentencing earlier this month at Exeter Crown Court. She had pleaded guilty to seven counts of causing unnecessary suffering at an earlier court appearance.

An investigation was launched after Devon and Cornwall Police received a complaint about a large number of dogs in a field in Chittlehamholt, near Umberleigh, in March 2023. Officers contacted the RSPCA after finding dozens of dogs - mostly collie types - living in crowded pens and crates at the remote site.

Many of the dogs were underweight or had untreated injuries (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied) | RSPCA

Two of the dogs rescued unfortunately had to be euthanised (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied) | RSPCA

When RSPCA officers arrived they found dogs suffering from untreated illnesses and injuries, including a bearded collie with a dislocated shoulder, a terrier with a large tumour in her mouth, and a sheepdog with an ulcerated eye. Many of the others were underweight and covered in mud with matted coats, and some were covered in scars - with parts of their ears missing, the charity said.

But as rescuers examined the dogs in the field, Curtis also arrived in a large livestock lorry - packed with even more dogs. She was found to have 191 dogs in total.

As rescuers examined the animals, Curtis arrived with another lorry full of dogs (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied) | RSPCA

The RSPCA said that sadly, two of the dogs had to be euthanised due to the severity of their condition. Three very young puppies in poor health also died. The surviving dogs - including eight litters of puppies born after they were taken into the charity’s care - have now mostly been rehomed, with just a handful still waiting to find new owners.

Judge James Adkin said at her sentencing: “The pictures show many of them in a truly pitiful condition. You showed a deliberate disregard for the welfare of the animals and a failure to seek treatment.

“It seems to me you did love them for the comfort they provided for you. But you were selfish and had too many. You put yourself and your own feelings before the animals causing them considerable suffering,” he continued.

The woman’s defence lawyer said that Curtis lived a lonely life, had health problems and loved the dogs - never causing them deliberate harm, local media reported. He told the court the situation had just got out of hand, and she was very sorry over what had happened. It was also revealed that Curtis had been banned from keeping animals before, after neglecting her horses, ducks, chickens, and goats - which were seized in 2022.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: "We know how much people enjoy having animal companions in their lives but it's possible to become overwhelmed when caring for so many animals. It's essential to always make sure all animals are given appropriate care and timely veterinary help. We'd encourage anyone who is struggling with animal numbers to please seek help and take up support offered to make sure animals don't suffer.”

The charity thanked the police force, and the other organisations which helped them care for the sudden influx of dogs - specifically the Dogs Trust, Margaret Green Animal Welfare, Gables Dogs and Cats Home, and Woodside Animal Welfare Trust.