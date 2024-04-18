Both of the dogs are believed to have been starved for some time, possibly months (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied)

A South Yorkshire man has been banned from keeping all animals indefinitely, after the RSPCA rescued two emaciated dogs from his care.

Andrew Durkin, 31, was last week sentenced at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court, after earlier pleading guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to his two dogs, Bruno and Cody. A vet described the dogs as having been "starved", but both have since fully recovered and found new homes.

Durkin was handed an indefinite ban on keeping all animals at the 9 April appearance, which he can’t appeal for at least 10 years. He will also be required to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, and was ordered to pay almost £500 in court costs.

Cody has since recovered after he was left to starve in his crate, because his owner claimed he was destructive (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied)

The RSPCA began investigating in October 2020 after it was alerted to two skinny dogs living at a New Street address in Doncaster, where Durkin lived at the time. After trying to get hold of him on several occasions, the animal welfare charity enlisted the help of the police to enter and search the property.

Rescuers found both dogs being kept in the kitchen, where the floor was covered in old pizza boxes, and the counters with mouldy food and rubbish. Inspector Kim Greaves said: “A police officer opened the door to the kitchen and it was then that I first saw Bruno, a black crossbreed, male dog around six years old.

“Bruno was loose in the kitchen, and there was no bedding or water for him,” she said. “Bruno was very friendly, eager and wagging his tail to greet us, but he was wobbly on his legs, and I could clearly see every rib. His spine and hip bones were all sticking up clearly from his fur which was oily with dry skin flakes all over his coat.”

At the back of the kitchen, Cody - a tan and white Akita cross - was being kept in a dog crate with no base, and only bare wires to stand on. “There was no water or food inside the crate for Cody. Mr Durkin explained that the only reason Cody was in the crate was because ‘he was destructive’. When he was released from the crate, he too was clearly underweight,” the Inspector added.

A vet report read out to the court stated that the dogs were believed to have been starved for an extended period - possibly months. “Any reasonable owner looking at these dogs must have noticed the advanced weight loss and either sought veterinary attention or increased their nutrition.

“The owner's failure to act has undoubtedly caused a great deal of suffering in this case,” it continued. “Dogs experiencing food deprivation are likely to experience this in a similar way to people who suffer with extreme hunger, shakes, anxiety, distress and weakness and lethargy.”

In their sentencing remarks, a magistrate said it was horrifying to put animals “into such a cruel and nasty state”. Durkin was unrepresented and did not offer any mitigation, however, in the sentencing remarks it was said had no previous convictions, was of good character, and should be given credit for his guilty plea. He had also signed over both Bruno and Cody to the RSPCA, the charity said.