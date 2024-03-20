Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An investigation has been launched after seven wild rabbits were found dead in an alleyway in Sidcup, southeast London. The RSPCA said the grim discovery was made by a teenager on the path between Riverside Road and Footscray Meadows near a primary school on Monday (March 18) at about 5pm.

The animal charity said they were alerted and found the dead and decaying bodies of three rabbits, as well as a further four decaying wild rabbit bodies inside a blue plastic bag in the same alleyway. A witness in the area confirmed the animals were not there at midday when they walked their dog, meaning they had been placed there between midday and 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Harriet Daliday, who is now investigating, said: “These wild rabbits had been deceased for some time but it is not known how they died or why they were placed in the alleyway. If anyone has any information about how these rabbits came to be placed here, or how they died, please get in touch with us.

“This must have been an incredibly distressing discovery for the young person who found these dead rabbits and I sincerely hope that no one from the nearby primary school came across them. We want to see a world where every kind of animal is treated with compassion, respect and kindness, and we hope to teach the next generation that dumping animals like this is not acceptable.”