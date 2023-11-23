WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES: The RSPCA has launched a manhunt after the charred remains of a dog were found in a field.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A manhunt has been launched to find heartless thugs who stuffed a dog into a bag and set it on fire. The RSPCA said the charred remains of the female rough-haired terrier were found by a horrified dog walker in a field near the River Skerne in Darlington on Tuesday (November 21).

It is unknown if the pet, which was wearing a woolly dog warmer, was dead or alive when it was set on fire. Tests showed it had not suffered any previous injuries but investigators fear that the animal may have been alive when it was torched and dumped in the field.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RSPCA is now hunting the responsible individuals who set fire to the tragic pooch. Inspector Krissy Raine said: “This is a really heartbreaking and sad incident and we are keen to find out who did this.

“This dog wasn’t an old dog - by all accounts she appears to have been quite young. Sadly she had no microchip or collar so we’re unable to trace the owner without the public’s help.

“We hope someone is aware of a similar-looking dog who has gone missing recently, and may have important information for us. We believe she was wearing a black and white jumper or dog coat when she was set on fire.”

The dog's charred remains.