Six men have been jailed and five women have been sentenced after a major RSPCA investigation into Wales' illegal puppy trade.

All eleven belong to the McDonagh family, and were sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday (21 February). The six men, Martin, Francie, Patrick Junior, Patrick Senior, Edward, and John McDonagh, had all previously pleaded guilty to a fraud charge - and all 11 pleaded guilty to offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006. The men all were imprisoned and disqualified from keeping dogs for 15 years. The five women - Rosaleen, Angela, and three women called Mary McDonagh, all received community orders and were disqualified from keeping dogs for 10 years.

The case involved £300,000 worth of dogs and puppies which had been sold to members of the public under false pretences. They were advertised as homebred, healthy, and well-socialised family pets. But RSPCA Cymru said the puppies were in some cases bred in sheds or purchased from elsewhere. There were also dogs that were reportedly stolen - with four dogs seized able to be returned to their rightful owners.

The family advertised dogs of more than 40 breeds for sale (Photo: RSPCA Cymru/Supplied)

Operation Earth - led by RSPCA's Special Operations Unit - investigated puppies being illegally sold, imported or stolen - mainly in the Newport area - over a 15 month period. They found that the dogs and puppies that were sold had a variety of health concerns, and many had been imported from Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Ireland. It is also thought they were imported illegally, due to the lack of passports and vaccinations.

At least 41 residential addresses, 47 mobile numbers and 39 email addresses were being used by the dog sellers, some completely unrelated to the McDonagh family. They had been advertising and selling at least 40 different breeds of dogs, including Cavalier King Charles spaniels, pugs, beagles, miniature dachshunds, American pocket bullies, shih-poos, French bulldogs, cavapoos, chihuahuas, Labradors, rottweilers, German shepherds and whippets, across four main pet selling sites - Freeads, Pets4homes, Preloved and Gumtree.

The investigation was launched thanks to an observant vet practice, which noticed a man had brought three litters of puppies in using the same phone number, but calling himself something different each time. The vets were suspicious about the puppies and concerned about their welfare, and notified the RSPCA.

Gwent Police carried out a search warrant at the Ellen Ridge Traveller Site in Newport, and seized 21 dogs. Some were in poor health, and were being kept in inappropriate conditions - including a male dachshund found in a cage inside a van, which was was visibly emaciated with its backbone sticking out, and reluctant to stand up.

An unwell dachsund was found in the back of a van (Photo: RSPCA Cymru/Supplied)

Police were able to find four other addresses from documents at the site, and searched those properties too. Two French bulldogs - named Archie and Blue - were found at one site in poor health, in a baby's car seat and a shed. RSPCA Inspector Kirsty Withnall told the court: “Both of the dogs were in poor condition, they had hair loss and were itching and scratching continually whilst we were there. Both dogs were clearly in a lot of discomfort.”

A total of 22 different people who had bought dogs from the family gave statements for this case, and some had experienced “unspeakable distress”. One witness statement revealed that they had purchased a dachshund puppy, later named Luna, for £2,500. The day they took the puppy home they found she had diarrhoea with blood in it and a vet was contacted. She was later tested positive for Parvovirus - but thankfully made a full recovery.

Another witness said that they bought a Cavalier King Charles spaniel puppy, later called Hudson. Hudson became unwell too, and ended up dehydrated and underweight, so vets put him on a drip overnight. Fortunately, Hudson made a good recovery.

In mitigation, the family's legal representatives said it had been an “unsophisticated conspiracy”, while the court was told that some of the defendants work had “dried up” during the pandemic. However, in his sentencing remarks Judge Geraint Walters said there had been “carefully coordinated action” where the use of multiple properties, different vehicles and different vet practices had been used, along with false adverts, false documentation and various mobile numbers.

Following this case, Inspector Withnall, said: “We’d very much like to thank all those who helped us bring this case to court, from Gwent Police, veterinary practices, witnesses, Newport Trading Standards and The Animal and Plant Health Agency. The heartbreaking reality of puppy farming is that the welfare of the puppies comes second to making money.

“The sums of money involved are just eye-watering, and it's another reminder of how unscrupulous this trade can be, and how dangerous poor breeding and trading practices are for dogs, pups and unsuspecting consumers," she continued.