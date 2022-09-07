The jury in the trial of Ryan Giggs had failed to reach verdicts on the charges he faced, now a new trial date has been fixed

Ryan Giggs has said he is “disappointed” a retrial has been ordered over allegations he assaulted his ex Kate Greville and used controlling and coercive behaviour against her.

However, the ex footballer says he is “confident justice will eventually be done” and his named will be cleared.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Manchester United winger had been on trial for four weeks, but last week, following more than 20 hours of deliberations, the jury failed to reach any verdicts.

He also denied “losing control” and headbutting her, and assaulting Ms Greville’s sister, Emma, by elbowing her in the jaw, during a row at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on 1 November 2020.

Ryan Giggs arriving at court.

What was said during the hearing?

During a brief hearing at Manchester Crown Court the judge approved a prosecution application for a second trial.

Giggs was excused attendance.

Peter Wright QC, prosecuting, told Judge Hilary Manley: “We do seek a retrial in respect of Mr Giggs.

“The matter has been considered at a senior level within the Crown Prosecution Service, and also the willingness of the complainant to give evidence, although that is not determinative on the matter, has also been canvassed.

“They indicate a preparedness so to do.

“Consequently we do invite you to fix a date for the retrial of this matter.”

When is the retrial?

Judge Manley fixed a new trial, on the next date available to both prosecution and defence lawyers, of 31 July 2023 for a hearing estimated to last three or four weeks.

Giggs will remain on bail until then.

A further pre-trial hearing was set for July 3 2023.

What has Giggs said?

Ryan Giggs, in a statement responding to a judge’s decision he is to face a retrial, said: “After more than three weeks in court I am obviously disappointed that a retrial has been ordered.

“My not guilty plea remains in relation to all charges. I am confident that justice will eventually be done and my name will be cleared of all the allegations.

“I would like to thank my legal team, my mum, my children, my girlfriend Zara, as well as my closest friends, for their support throughout this period.

“I understand the level of interest and the scrutiny around this case, but I would like to ask that my and my family’s privacy is respected in the weeks and months ahead.”

During his time at Old Trafford, Manchester United won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

Giggs stood down as manager of the Wales national team following a period of leave since November 2020.