Ryan Giggs is on trial accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville and using controlling and coercive behaviour against her

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Alex Ferguson has arrived at court to as a defence witness in the trial of Ryan Giggs.

Sir Alex Ferguson has told a court he never saw Ryan Giggs lose his temper as he gave evidence defending his ex-player.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday afternoon Sir Alex began his evidence.

What did Sir Alex say in court?

The former Manchester United manager, 80, spoke about his relationship at the club with Giggs, who is on trial charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville.

He told Chris Daw QC, defending, that he was manager for Manchester United for 24 years and “first got to know” Giggs when the youngster was aged 13.

Sir Alex said Giggs was playing for a local club at the time and was training at Manchester City’s ground.

He said: “After that we visited his house to try to convince him to come to Manchester United. Myself and my assistant Archie Knox.”

Chris Daw QC asked: “Did you get to know him as a child during that period?”

Sir Alex replied: “His main contact was his mother. She was very good. Very accommodating. Ryan was a quiet boy. He just sat there listening to what was being said. His mum did all the talking.”

He said they spoke about the “ambitions” for the club.

Sir Alex said: “They had been going through a bad period when I arrived at the club in 1986. We had a big job to do. We saw Ryan as one step towards a better situation in regard to young players”

Sir Alex told the court that Giggs had a “fantastic temperament”, adding: “To have a career as long as he had in a difficult position, in terms of energy, he fulfilled everything we ever wished for.”

He said Giggs was “without doubt the best example we had at the club” and “everyone looked at Ryan Giggs as the number one”.

Asked by Mr Daw if he had ever seen him “lose his temper or become aggressive”, Sir Alex replied: “No.”