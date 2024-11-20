Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 92-year-old man has been charged with murder and rape after a woman was found strangled to death in her own home 57 years ago.

Ryland Headley, of Ipswich, was arrested on Tuesday morning in connection with the killing of 75-year-old Louisa Dunne, who was found dead by a neighbour in the Easton area of Bristol in 1967.

Avon and Somerset Police said Headley was charged overnight and will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. Ms Dunne’s cause of death was recorded as strangulation and asphyxiation.

Detective Inspector Dave Marchant said: “This development marks a hugely significant moment in this investigation. Now criminal proceedings are under way it’s important to stress the defendant has the right to a fair trial. Any speculation or misinformation on the circumstances of this case has the potential to prejudice these ongoing proceedings.

“We’ve updated Louisa’s family about this charging decision and a specialist liaison officer will continue to support them in the coming days, weeks and months.”