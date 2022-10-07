Sam Wild left the woman tied up and screaming in pain after pouring the scalding water over her

A man who left his former girlfriend scarred for life by pouring scalding hot water over her body has been jailed. Sam Wild, 38, took the woman to a hotel after they’d had drinks together in a city centre and tricked her into taking her clothes off.

Wild, also known as Sam Barlow, tied her up before pouring boiling water over her face and body from the kettle he had just boiled - leaving her scarred for life.

Sam Wild left his former girlfriend scarred for life after he poured scalding water over her.

Wild jailed for six years

South Yorkshire Police said Wild then fled the hotel, near the Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield, leaving his victim tied up and screaming in pain. She was finally able to free herself and alert hotel staff, who called police.

Wild and his victim had previously been in a relationship but were separated at the time the ‘horrific and pre-meditated’ attack took place, police said.

Advertisement

Wild, of Sheffield, was jailed for six years at the city’s Crown Court on Tuesday (4 October). He’d previously pleaded guilty to Section 18 assault – wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

‘She will be scarred for life’

Speaking after sentencing, PC Jane Guest, from South Yorkshire Police, said: “Wild’s victim suffered significant and extensive burn injuries to her face and body – both first and second degree.

“She was in the specialist burns unit for weeks and even now, continues to receive treatment. She has demonstrated exceptional strength, not just in her physical recovery, but in her support of our investigation.

“Her victim statement was read aloud in court, which was incredibly powerful and deeply upsetting. She will be scarred for life by Wild, not just physically but psychologically too.

Advertisement

“To subject another person to such agonising pain and harm is incomprehensible and no jail sentence can ever undo the damage caused by Wild’s violence.