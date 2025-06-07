Samantha Murphy murder probe: Police helicopter flies over Havant in hunt for murder suspect of Portsmouth woman - now named
Two men were arrested on suspicion of murder after the discovery of 32-year-old Samantha Murphy’s body at a house.
She was found at a home in Wadham Road, North End, after officers were called there at 7.37am on Thursday (June 5).
As part of the investigation, a 32-year-old man from Petersfield and a 32-year-old man from Havant have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are still in police custody.
Meanwhile, a police helicopter was seen on Thursday night and into Friday over Havant, Waterlooville and the A3(M) - with the force now revealing it was deployed in the search for a murder suspect.
A resident who saw the chopper in the sky for around an hour from about 12.30am on Friday said: “The helicopter was circling the A3(M), Waterlooville and Purbrook areas. It was over the Leigh Park area a lot too. It returned to its base about 1.40am.”
The National Police Air Service (NPAS), confirming they were deployed to help with the search, said: “At 11.55pm on Thursday (5 June), a police helicopter crew from NPAS Benson was deployed to the Havant area to support Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary in the search for a suspect. Total flying time on the task was 54 minutes.”