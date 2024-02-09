Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A £5,000 reward has been offered that leads to the arrest of a "most wanted" man who presents "significant risks". Crime charity Crimestoppers is assisting Hampshire police's efforts to locate fugitive Samuel Hamilton. The 24-year-old was last seen in the Portsea area of Portsmouth on Sunday, (January 7).

Hamilton has breached his licence conditions and is wanted on recall to prison. Hamilton, who has links to the Portsmouth and Southampton areas and possibly Bristol, should not be approached if you see him, police said. Crimestoppers is appealing to the public to contact them anonymously if they know the location of "most wanted" Samuel Hamilton.

Samuel Hamilton. Pic: Hants police

Crimestoppers - which is independent of the police - is supporting this investigation by offering a reward of up to £5,000 for information the charity exclusively receives that leads to the arrest of Samuel Hamilton. The reward is available for three months which means it is due to expire on 9 April 2024.

Beth Simpson, Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “Due to the significant risks involved, it’s vital that Samuel Hamilton is found. We are supporting the police as they hunt for Hamilton. If you know his whereabouts and you contact Crimestoppers directly, you may be entitled to a reward of up to £5,000.

“Our charity is here for you if you do not want to speak to the authorities directly and prefer not to give your personal details. Crimestoppers is independent of the police and guarantees you stay completely anonymous.