The father, stepmother, and uncle of Sara Sharif, who was found dead at her home in August, have denied murder.

Sara Sharif

The family of 10-year-old Sara Sharif, who was found dead at her home in Woking earlier this year, have pleaded not guilty to her murder. Her father Urfan Sharif, stepmother Beinash Batool and uncle Faisal Malik all denied murder at the Old Bailey on Thursday morning (December 14).

All three appeared at the Old Bailey via video-link and pleaded not guilty ahead of a trial in September next year. They also pleaded not guilty to causing or allowing the death of a child between December 16 2022 and August 9 2023.

Soon after Sara’s body was discovered on August 10, detectives launched an international search to locate her family members, including her dad. Her father, his partner and his brother, had travelled to Pakistan the previous day.