Sara Sharif: Father, stepmother and uncle plead not guilty to 10-year-old's murder
The father, stepmother, and uncle of Sara Sharif, who was found dead at her home in August, have denied murder.
The family of 10-year-old Sara Sharif, who was found dead at her home in Woking earlier this year, have pleaded not guilty to her murder. Her father Urfan Sharif, stepmother Beinash Batool and uncle Faisal Malik all denied murder at the Old Bailey on Thursday morning (December 14).
All three appeared at the Old Bailey via video-link and pleaded not guilty ahead of a trial in September next year. They also pleaded not guilty to causing or allowing the death of a child between December 16 2022 and August 9 2023.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Soon after Sara’s body was discovered on August 10, detectives launched an international search to locate her family members, including her dad. Her father, his partner and his brother, had travelled to Pakistan the previous day.
Sara had been living at the Surrey property with her father, her father’s partner, her uncle and five brothers and sisters.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.