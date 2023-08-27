The grandfather of Sara Sharif has urged his son, Urfan Sharif, to come forward to cooperate with the police following her death.

The grandfather of Sara Sharif has made a plea to his son, urging him to cooperate with the police as part of the ongoing investigation into the tragic death of the 10-year-old girl. Sara was found dead at home in Woking after police were called from Pakistan by her father, Urfan Sharif, on August 10.

Pakistani authorities have now initiated efforts to arrest Urfan, who had travelled from the UK to Islamabad just one day before Sara’s body was discovered. The search extends to include Urfan Sharif’s partner, Beinash Batool, and his brother, Faisal Shahzad Malik, all of whom are sought for questioning.

Muhammad Sharif said that his son had briefly visited their family residence in Jhelum, Punjab province, earlier in the month before vanishing once again. He lamented that his son had not informed him about Sara’s tragic death.

He said: "We want them to present themselves. We want them to resolve the matter as the privacy of our house is affected due to frequent police raids."

Authorities in Surrey, UK, continue to solicit information from the public as they work diligently to reconstruct the events leading up to Sara’s untimely death.

Although the exact cause of her death remains unknown, a post-mortem examination revealed that Sara had "suffered multiple and extensive injuries," according to a statement from Surrey Police, indicating that these injuries likely occurred over an extended period.