Police in Pakistan are reportedly “edging closer” to locating the family of a 10-year-old girl who was found dead at home in Woking earlier this month. The body of Sara Sharif was found at a property on Hammond Road after police were called from Pakistan by her father, Urfan Sharif, on August 10.

Mr Sharif, 41, his partner, Beinash Batool, 29, and his brother, Faisal Malik, 28, are thought to have travelled to Islamabad on August 9. They are now wanted for questioning.

Rawalpindi Region police chief Khurram Ali told the Mirror the force was trying its “level best” to find Mr Sharif, Ms Batool and Mr Malik, and was “close to locating them”. Mr Ali said the force had interrogated the father, brother and uncle of Mr Sharif.

The latest development comes as Surrey Police issued a fresh appeal for information on Thursday (August 24), two weeks after Sara was found. Detectives are continuing to appeal for information to assist them in their investigation.

The scope of the probe was broadened following a post-mortem examination which revealed extensive and multiple injuries, indicating prolonged harm. Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman, from the Surrey Police and Sussex Police Major Crime Team, said: “It is now two weeks since Sara’s body was found and the impact of her tragic death continues to be felt deeply by the local and wider community, including our officers and staff.

“We would like to thank those people who have already come forward and reported information to us. However, we know that there will be lots of people in the Woking community and beyond who will have had contact with Sara who may not already have come forward, and we would encourage them to do so.