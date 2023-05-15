A former Met Police constable spoke to a manager at a McDonalds drive-through, where Couzens had exposed himself to staff, hours before he abducted Sarah Everard

Warning: readers may find details of this story distressing.

A former Metropolitan Police PC allegedly missed an opportunity to thoroughly investigate Wayne Couzens over two indecent exposure incidents, just hours before he went on to kidnap, rape and murder Sarah Everard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A misconduct hearing into constable Samantha Lee, expected to last seven days, began on Monday (15 May) at Palestra House in London's Southwark. Lee is alleged to have failed to make “the correct investigative inquiries” over two incidents when Couzens exposed himself to female restaurant employees in Kent, in February 2021, the police disciplinary hearing was told.

Lee is accused of breaching the force’s standards on duties and responsibilities, as well as on honesty and integrity - amid claims she lied about her actions when questioned. If she is found to have committed gross misconduct, she could be banned from ever serving in the Met again.

She denies both allegations.

Former Metropolitan Police officer Samantha Lee outside her disciplinary hearing over alleged missed opportunities to catch Wayne Couzens before he kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard (Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

Two of those incidents involved Couzens exposed his genitals to staff at a drive-through fast food restaurant in Kent. He sat in his car and looked straight at them as he showed his erect penis, while handing his card to pay for food.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lee attended the restaurant in March 2021, where she interviewed the branch’s manager hours before Ms Everard was kidnapped by Couzens in Clapham, in Southwest London. She is also said to have lied about her actions when questioned, claiming that she believed that the CCTV at the restaurant deleted automatically, the hearing heard on Monday.

According to a statement given by Sam Taylor, the manager of the McDonald’s drive-through, on both occasions Couzens was seen by female members of staff. His statement said: “On both occasions the customer was sitting in his car with his trousers fully down and his penis out on display.”

Opening the case on behalf of the Met Police on Monday, Paul Ozin KC told the hearing that after Mr Taylor reported the incidents to the Met Police on 28 February, the matter was triaged and recorded as “less urgent”.

Mr Ozin said that a computer check was done after Mr Taylor made the call, and the check confirmed that the black Seat Exeo had been registered to Wayne Couzens since January 2018. He added: “There is no standard check that takes place to see whether a suspect in criminal police cases are police officers.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms Lee attended the restaurant on the afternoon of 3 March. It was her last appointment of the day.

“We suggest that the work carried out was a rushed job,” Mr Ozin said. He said that Mr Taylor claimed to have explained to Lee that while the drive-through CCTV deletes automatically, other CCTV footage showed Couzens’ car.

He claimed that he showed her the other CCTV. He also showed her receipts which recorded the last four digits of Couzens’ card on both occasions, as well as witness statements taken from two members of staff.

He told the hearing that Lee’s case is that she spoke to Mr Taylor when she attended the McDonald’s, but he did not show her the CCTV footage. “PC Lee said that he showed her the CCTV system and how it worked, but did not show her any footage or anything about the incident,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Ozin said that she accepted that she did indeed take possession of receipts and witness statements from Mr Taylor. In a report made after attending the restaurant, Lee recommended that Couzens be arrested and questioned.

He said that Lee claims that she believed that the report would be allocated to a different team to follow up on. However, he claimed that she did not put the witness statements and the receipts in a sealed evidence bag, instead keeping them in a pocket in her body armour.

Mr Ozin said: “One of the central issues of this case is whether there has been some horrible misunderstanding.” He said that Lee’s behaviour “suggests that she was more intent in getting away quickly than in performing her duties properly”.

“It is supportive of the unpalatable conclusion that that PC Lee just did not bother to get the CCTV, even though she knew it was important, instead relying on others to do that instead of her," he added. "And that she later lied to others when she knew that the stakes had escalated astronomically.”