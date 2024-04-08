Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have formally identified the victim after human remains were found in a London park. The remains of Sarah Mayhew, 38, were discovered in Rowdown Fields in New Addington, Croydon, last Tuesday (April 2) after 9am.

A 44-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were arrested on Saturday (April 6) on suspicion of Sarah’s murder. They both remain in custody pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe, who is leading the investigation said: “My thoughts are with Sarah’s family as they deal with this heartbreaking news. No family should have to lose a loved one in such tragic circumstances, and we will continue to provide our support as our investigation progresses. The two people in custody were known to Sarah and at present we are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death.”

Detectives investigating after human remains were found in a park in south London have named the victim as 38-year-old Sarah Mayhew

Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain, lead for policing in Croydon said: “While I hope these updates will offer some reassurance to the local community, we are aware of the understandable concern this incident has caused across New Addington. Your local policing teams will continue to be visible and available to discuss your concerns, and answer any questions you may have as best we can. We repeat our thanks for the support and patience of the public, which has allowed officers to carry out important enquiries at the scene.”