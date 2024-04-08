Sarah Mayhew: Victim formally identified as 38-year-old woman after human remains found in Croydon park
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have formally identified the victim after human remains were found in a London park. The remains of Sarah Mayhew, 38, were discovered in Rowdown Fields in New Addington, Croydon, last Tuesday (April 2) after 9am.
A 44-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were arrested on Saturday (April 6) on suspicion of Sarah’s murder. They both remain in custody pending further enquiries.
Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe, who is leading the investigation said: “My thoughts are with Sarah’s family as they deal with this heartbreaking news. No family should have to lose a loved one in such tragic circumstances, and we will continue to provide our support as our investigation progresses. The two people in custody were known to Sarah and at present we are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death.”
Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain, lead for policing in Croydon said: “While I hope these updates will offer some reassurance to the local community, we are aware of the understandable concern this incident has caused across New Addington. Your local policing teams will continue to be visible and available to discuss your concerns, and answer any questions you may have as best we can. We repeat our thanks for the support and patience of the public, which has allowed officers to carry out important enquiries at the scene.”
Anyone with information that may assist the investigation who has yet to speak with police is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1656/02Apr.