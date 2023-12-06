Saskia Bets: Bus driver admits killing Yorkshire school worker by dangerous driving in A19 morning rush hour crash
A bus driver has admitted causing the death of Yorkshire education worker Saskia Bets, 27, by dangerous driving, having initially denied the offence.
Jonathan Eaves, 25, was due to stand trial at York Crown Court later this month over the collision on the A19 at Alne in January 2021.
However, at a brief hearing on Tuesday he was re-arraigned and changed his plea to guilty. He will now be sentenced at the same court in January.
Miss Bets, from Easingwold, died in Hull Royal Infirmary after her Audi A1 was struck by the empty single-decker Volvo bus during the morning rush hour. At the time, she was driving to work at Hobs Moor Oaks Academy in Acomb, York, where she was a behaviour and wellbeing mentor.
The former Lady Lumley’s School at Pickering pupil lived with her partner, Sam Reid, and they were renovating a home together. Eaves, from Preston, had still been working as a bus driver since the tragedy, but on Tuesday was handed an immediate driving ban by Judge Simon Hickey. He was bailed until the sentencing hearing, but was warned to expect a prison term. He has no previous convictions.