Satendra Sharma, 49, has appeared in court charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual assault by penetration

A doctor has been accused of sexual assault of two women while they were receiving medical treatment at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth (pictured) and Whiteley Surgery. Picture Habibur Rahman

A doctor who worked at a Portsmouth hospital and doctor's surgery has been charged with the sexual assault of two women during their medical treatment.

49-year-old Satendra Sharma of Prospect Road in Southampton was working as a doctor at the time the incidents took place. One of the women was receiving medical treatment at the Queen Alexandra Hospital in June 2021 when she was allegedly assaulted, while the other woman was allegedly assaulted while receiving treatment at Whiteley Surgery in April 2022.

According to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, he appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Thursday 16 November charged with three counts of sexual assault. He also faced a fourth charge of sexual assault by penetration.