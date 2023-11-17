Doctor charged with sexual assault of two women receiving medical treatment at Portsmouth hospital and doctor's surgery
Satendra Sharma, 49, has appeared in court charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual assault by penetration
A doctor who worked at a Portsmouth hospital and doctor's surgery has been charged with the sexual assault of two women during their medical treatment.
49-year-old Satendra Sharma of Prospect Road in Southampton was working as a doctor at the time the incidents took place. One of the women was receiving medical treatment at the Queen Alexandra Hospital in June 2021 when she was allegedly assaulted, while the other woman was allegedly assaulted while receiving treatment at Whiteley Surgery in April 2022.
According to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, he appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Thursday 16 November charged with three counts of sexual assault. He also faced a fourth charge of sexual assault by penetration.
Sharma was conditionally bailed during his court hearing. He will reappear before Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 18 December.