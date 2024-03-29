North Yorkshire Police said: “A Scarborough man has been arrested and is in police custody after a woman sustained a stab wound to her abdomen.

"At around 3.40pm on 27 March, police were called by the ambulance service to an incident on New Queen Street in Scarborough.

"The woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment and was later discharged. The suspect, a man in his 30s, was arrested a short time later on suspicion of wounding with intent, criminal damage and using threatening and abusive words and behaviour. He remains in police custody at this time.

"It is believed that the victim and the suspect are known to each other.

"Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident is asked to get in touch if they have not already spoken to the police.