Al Winfindale pleaded guilty to rape before the start of his trial.

A 39-year-old Scarborough man has been jailed for raping a woman in Scarborough in 2022.

Al Winfindale pleaded guilty to rape before the start of his trial.

The victim, who was known to Winfindale, has been left feeling violated, degraded and completely worthless following the rape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than a year later she still remains shaken by the memory of the incident and has yet been unable to tell her loved ones what happened to her.

Winfindale was sentenced to five years, five months at York Crown Court. He was also placed on the sex offenders’ register for the rest of his life.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Nicholas Burton of North Yorkshire Police, said: “I would like to pay tribute to the victim who has shown incredible strength at both reporting this horrendous crime and supporting this investigation.

“We urge any victim of sexual assault or rape to please come forward, no matter when it happened, you will be listened to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know it can be difficult, but we have specially trained officers who will support you. As part of our support we can put you in touch with a range of support services that can help you.”