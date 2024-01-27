Schoolboy, 14, is attacked near wooded area as police launch investigation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Edinburgh have launched an investigation after a schoolboy was attacked near woods.

Officers were called to a wooded area around 3.15pm on Thursday after the 14-year-old was assaulted.

The teenager did not require medical treatment. Police said they are following a positive line of enquiry.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.15pm on Thursday, January 25, we were called to a report of a boy assaulted in a wooded area near Duddingston Road West, Edinburgh.