Schoolboy, 14, is attacked near wooded area as police launch investigation
Police say teenager was assaulted on Thursday and have launched an investigation
Police in Edinburgh have launched an investigation after a schoolboy was attacked near woods.
Officers were called to a wooded area around 3.15pm on Thursday after the 14-year-old was assaulted.
The teenager did not require medical treatment. Police said they are following a positive line of enquiry.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.15pm on Thursday, January 25, we were called to a report of a boy assaulted in a wooded area near Duddingston Road West, Edinburgh.
“The 14-year-old boy did not require medical treatment. Officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”