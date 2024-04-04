Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A driver "shot through red lights" moments before ploughing into a bus stop and killing a 15-year-old schoolgirl, an inquest heard. Katelyn Dawson was one of three people hit by the grey BMW on 10 January, 2018, while standing at a bus stop which was completely demolished in the smash.

She was rushed to hospital but was tragically pronounced dead despite the best efforts medical staff. The popular year 11 pupil was described by friends as "amazing, kind, funny and beautiful" in heartfelt tributes paid at the time of her death.

Two others - a 17-year-old girl and a 47-year-old woman - suffered serious injuries in the smash in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire. Following a lengthy police investigation and a case review, it was concluded the driver, Richard Brooke, had fainted at the wheel and wouldn't be prosecuted.

Katelyn Dawson. Picture: Alex Cousins / SWNS.com

Bradford Coroner’s Court heard on Wednesday (3 April) his car appeared to be driven normally before it suddenly began drifting between the two lanes of the carriageway.

Alison Ross, who was travelling behind Mr Brooke’s car, stopped at a set of traffic lights which were on red. But she said she saw the BMW ‘shoot straight through’ before colliding with the bus stop near the Ivy Green pub.

Katelyn Dawson (L) from a tribute at the scene. Picture: Alex Cousins / SWNS.com

She said the car appeared to speed up, and CCTV played to the court showed the vehicle swerving from the right-hand lane into the left before leaving the road. Mrs Ross said she did not see the car braking or steering, but did not believe it had struck the central reservation at any point.

A driver who was waiting ahead of Mr Brooke at the traffic lights said she heard the BMW ‘revving’ behind her before it ‘shot off’. Anne Blackburn, who was driving to work, said she also witnessed Brooke moving between lanes and initially believed he was trying to avoid other cars.

He was stationary behind her at the lights just moments before the collision, the inquest heard. Mrs Blackburn said she saw Mr Brooke trying to get out of the BMW before he was pushed back inside by a passing van driver.

She said he appeared ‘normal’ and was able to stand. The CPS ruled that Mr Brooke had likely lost consciousness within seconds of fainting due to a respiratory tract infection.

Hundreds of tributes left at the scene. Picture: Alex Cousins SWNS.com

A number of medical experts are due to give evidence later in the hearing. The CPS review deemed he would be able to use the defence of having suffered a medical episode, meaning there was no realistic prospect of conviction.

