Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A serving police officer has been sentenced after stealing two mobile phones and a tablet computer while on duty. Alan Sneddon, 46, was attending a house when he took the devices, following a report of a death.

Following a criminal investigation by the Professional Standards Department, Sneddon was quickly arrested, charged and immediately suspended. After pleading guilty earlier this year, he was sentenced to a community payback order, including 140 hours unpaid work and an 18-month supervision order. Police Scotland’s Professional Standards Department will now progress gross misconduct proceedings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Superintendent Helen Harrison, Professional Standards Department said: “Alan Sneddon’s actions go against everything Police Scotland stands for. The Local Police Commander and I visited the family to apologise on behalf of Police Scotland. They should have been able to put their trust in this police officer at one of the worst times in their lives and were let down.

“This case highlights that we will bring those to justice no matter who they are. He is a disgrace to the overwhelming majority of our officers and staff who demonstrate high standards of professional behaviour serving our communities every day.

“As an organisation, we know how much damage can be caused to public trust and confidence in policing by the actions of those who do not live our values, who do not carry out their role with integrity, and who do not uphold the standards we expect in policing.

A serving police officer has been sentenced for theft