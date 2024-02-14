Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A paedophile, who sent pictures of his dog to what he thought was a teenage girl he was trying to groom, has been jailed. Scott Burke, 37, of Wisbech, began contacting the child, who was in fact a police officer, on social media in November 2021.

Burke quickly sexualised the conversations with the '13-year-old girl' and sent her a picture of his penis. He also sent a photo of him with his dog.

During conversations over a two-week period, Burke repeatedly discussed sex and wanted to meet the 'child', claiming he had booked a hotel room for them and suggesting he would take her to Ann Summers. When Burke was arrested he claimed he had been hacked.

However, he went on to admit attempting to arrange sexual activity with a child, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and attempting to cause a girl 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity.

Paedophile Scott Burke, 37, has been jailed for over two years

On Friday (February 9), Burke, of Leverington Common, Leverington, near Wisbech in Cambridgeshire, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison following a trial at Peterborough Crown Court.

DC Lisa Marston from Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “Burke wholeheartedly believed he was talking to a 13-year-old girl. His predatory behaviour was incredibly manipulative towards what he thought was a young girl. Protecting the county’s children is one of our priorities and we’ll continue to do all we can to bring people who prey on them to justice.”