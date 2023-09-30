Telling news your way
Police hunt for 'high risk' sex offender described as posing “a real risk to children and women”

Police are searching for a convicted child sex offender described as posing “a real risk to children and women”.

By Gaynor Clarke
2 minutes ago
Stephen Pennington, 35, is wanted by police after failing to comply with his licence conditions and being recalled to prison.

He is a registered sex offender who was jailed in 2009 for the rape of a child.

He was jailed again last year for breaches of a sexual harm prevention order and notification requirements.

Pennington is white, slim, around 6ft tall and has short balding dark brown hair.

He has links to Blackburn, Blackpool and Wigan.

Det Con Stewart Marshall, from Lancashire Police, said: “Pennington is a high-risk sex offender who presents a real risk to children and women and I would appeal to anyone who sees him or knows where he could be to get in touch.”

Anyone who sees him or knows where he is can contact police on 01253 604019 or email [email protected].

For any immediate sightings call 999.