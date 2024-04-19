Alan Lamb is a serial rapist who attacked a girl not yet in her teens

Alan Lamb was 16 when he carried out the horrific attack on the girl, who hadn’t yet reached her teens. His crimes came to light when she told her family years later and the matter was reported to police, with Lamb subsequently being interviewed and charged with rape. Lamb denied the offence, forcing the woman to go through a trial, but the jury saw through his lies, convicting him of rape. In a victim impact statement the woman described the effects the rape has had on her: “It’s affected my relationship, my mental health, my kids. I drink more to get to sleep and hopefully block the reliving through sleep. It’s affected some friendships. I’ll only let people go so far and then I’ll start withdrawing.”

Lamb, of HMP Oakwood, appeared at Derby Crown Court for sentencing on April 5, where he was jailed for seven years. He was already serving a seven and half year prison sentence after being convicted in 2021 of raping another woman when she was a child and the new prison sentence begins immediately. Lamb was also handed a restraining order preventing him from having any contact with the woman for 10 years and must sign the sex offender’s register.

Detective Staff Investigator Bev Neville, who led the investigation, said: “Lamb is a sexual predator who carried out this abhorrent attack many years ago as a teenager. “He is a serial rapist who poses a very real danger to women and I am glad that the public are now safe from him while he is prison. The victim in this case showed incredible strength and bravery in coming forward and throughout this case and I’d like to commend her for that. Without her support Lamb may never have been brought to justice for his crimes against her. I hope that this sentencing will now allow her to begin to rebuild her life and look towards the future. I’d also like to encourage anyone who has been a victim of rape or sexual assault to please come forward and talk to us, no matter how long ago the offence occurred. We will listen without judgement and support you throughout. If you or someone you know has been the victim of rape, sexual assault or another sexual offence please reach out for help and support.”