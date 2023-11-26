Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Breaking

Serving Met Police officer charged with historic attempted rape

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with attempted rape, which he allegedly committed 10 years ago

Rochelle Barrand
By Rochelle Barrand
1 minute ago
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with attempted rape, which he allegedly commited a decade ago.A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with attempted rape, which he allegedly commited a decade ago.
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with attempted rape, which he allegedly commited a decade ago.

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with attempted rape, which he allegedly committed 10 years ago, the force said.

Sergeant Elliot Butler, attached to the Central East Command Unit, was also charged with causing a male to engage in penetrative sexual activity.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place in 2013 when he was a Met Special Constable.

Sgt Butler was bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday (November 27).

He has been suspended from duty.

Related topics:Police officerMet PoliceRape

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.