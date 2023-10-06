Sex Education and Outlawed actor Alexander Westwood appears in court accused of rape and child sex offences
Alexander Westwood, of Holyhead Road, Albrighton, is set to face trial for rape, sexual crimes against a 13-year-old child and sexual assault in Wolverhampton Crown Court.
The 23-year-old, who has appeared in a string of stage and TV productions including Sex Education, Outlawed and Doctors, appeared in the dock yesterday dressed in a smart suit.
The public gallery had several members of his alleged victims' family.
A trial date was fixed for November 4, 2024, however, the actor, who is on bail, will appear before the court again in December.
Judge Rhona Campbell urged the CPS to streamline the 41 counts and charges before the next hearing.