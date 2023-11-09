Paedophile Jonathan Martin,who abused a young child and engaged in explicit conversations with others has been jailed.

A prolific sex offender who preyed on children worldwide has been sentenced to prison. Jonathan Martin, 35, from Swacombe, Kent recorded himself sexually abusing a boy. He also encouraged children from outside the UK to engage in sexual activity online.

Martin, whom the police described as a "very real danger to society" - was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison at Woolwich Crown Court after pleading guilty to a string of offences. He will also serve another year on licence and will be placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for life.

Kent Police worked with Homeland Security Investigations and Interpol, who ensured the safeguarding of all the children in the US and a child in Finland. Detective Constable Michelle James, of Kent Police, said: “Jonathan Martin is a very real danger to society, and I am certain he would have abused more children had we not been alerted to his offending.

“I would like to commend the child victim who was sexually abused by him for having the courage to speak with investigators. This case serves as a reminder that the online world is a public one and it is important everyone understands the risks.”

Kent Police’s Paedophile Online Investigation Team found photographs of children uploaded by Martin in May 2022 leading to a search of his home. He was further arrested in July that year, despite his efforts to hide the evidence by throwing his laptop from his balcony and hiding other devices in his toaster.

Several videos were found of him sexually assaulting a young child along with sexual messages to victims as young as 10. Martin had encouraged the children to engage in sexual acts and send him pictures. On one occasion, Martin had arranged to meet a child in a park but he was late and the child had to leave. A total of 162 videos and 1,095 images were found on Martin's devices.

Detective Inspector Robert Grieve said: “This sentencing shows that Kent Police works hard with partner organisations to target offenders who are using the internet to exploit young children. This type of offending knows no borders, but this case shows there are also no boundaries when it comes to safeguarding children and identifying perpetrators.”

