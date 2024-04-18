Cambridgeshire Police published a press release saying the man, who is in his 30s and from Peterborough, came to police attention after being seen to repeatedly solicit sex in the city centre area of Peterborough and develop “very concerning and escalating” behaviour. However, he has not been named by the force.

The police press release said that in May 2015, the man received a conditional caution for soliciting prostitution, however, despite the caution, he has regularly come to police attention by being known to frequent an area of Peterborough city centre and be in the company of known street sex workers. PC Sam Holliday, from Peterborough’s City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “His persistent behaviour has resulted in him being issued Community Protection Warnings and Notices banning him from the area during the evening and through the night. We know many of these women are vulnerable for a variety of reasons, the man’s behaviour has become increasingly concerning and we believe he is a risk to the women who have put up with the behaviour in return for payment.”

In recent months, the man has been reported to pay the women to carry out fetishes including them licking his boots while he performed a sexual act on himself, and also paying large amounts of money to be able to cut their hair, place it in his boots and make the women smell it while he carried out sexual acts. On one occasion, the man picked up a woman and took her to a petrol station where he made her lick his boots in front of people while he stood on her hands.

PC Holliday added: “We know that on at least one occasion a woman was forced into an act leading to them assaulting the man to get away. The women are being left open to very concerning and escalating sexually-related behaviour of the man and our concern is this will eventually end up in a serious incident being reported to us, which is why we have taken action to implement a Sexual Risk Order.”

A SRO was granted at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court following an application by the City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team. The order bans the man from entering a specified area of Peterborough between 7pm and 7am for the next two years. He must also notify the police of any vehicle he is in charge of within three days of having access, and any change in address. Failure to comply could result in imprisonment of up to five years.