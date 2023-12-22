Shane Wisher has been sentenced to 11 years behind bars after raping and brutally assault a woman, before threatening to kill her children

A Derbyshire man who raped a woman, repeatedly assaulted her and threatened to kill her and her children has been jailed for 11 years.

Shane Wisher dragged the woman around by her hair, put his thumbs into her eye sockets and even burnt her eyelashes with a lighter. He repeatedly threatened her with weapons and also threatened to kill her and her children.

In a victim personal statement, she said: “I don’t know who I am anymore, I have lost who I was and cannot recover from this.” Wisher was arrested and subsequently charged with rape, stalking, controlling and coercive behaviour, assault and threatening with an offensive weapon.

He denied the offences but was found guilty after a trial. The 39-year-old, of Merlin Green, Derby appeared at Derby Crown Court for sentencing on Monday 11 December when he was jailed for 11 years. He was also given a restraining order preventing him from having any contact with the woman for 15 years.

Detective Constable Mark Holmes, who led the investigation, said: “Wisher’s pattern of behaviour towards this woman is nothing short of abhorrent. Having to deal with this abuse has understandably had a massive impact on her physically, emotionally and mentally and she will have to live with the trauma he has caused her for the rest of her life.