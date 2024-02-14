Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have released chilling footage of a man buying cable ties that were used to strangle a woman to death. Shannon Grant, 27, has been convicted of the brutal murder of Natasha Morais at a flat in Whetstone iin June last year.

On the evening of June 22, Natasha’s phone was used to send a message to her mum asking for £2,000, claiming she wanted to pay a fine. Her family became suspicious after her calls went unanswered. They then visited her flat in Loughland Close at around 8.40pm.

Grant appeared at the window and refused to open the door so the family called the police. Grant leapt from a window and when officers forced their way into the apartment, they found Natasha under an Ottoman-style bed.

She showed signs of having been attacked but despite paramedics attempting to resuscitate her, she died just before 10pm. One of Natasha's brothers, who had gone to school with Grant, was able to identify him from his description and police launched a manhunt.

CCTV caught Grant dumping his jacket and a bag by the side of Natasha's flat before he fled. Footage also shows him on the phone while holding Natasha's bank card.

Within a few hours police traced Grant to a flat in Coventry where he was arrested by armed officers on suspicion of murder. A post-mortem examination concluded Natasha died as a result of ligature strangulation.

Following a search of the flat a sawn-off shotgun was located which Grant pleaded guilty to possession of prior to the murder trial. Officers also found items of Natasha’s clothes and personal items dumped in a wheelie bin. Also in the bin were Grant’s clothes which he had been wearing when he murdered Natasha.

In his evidence at court, he claimed he did not kill Natasha and said that five unknown men broke into her flat and killed her holding him at gunpoint while they did so. A post-mortem examination concluded Natasha died of as a result of ligature strangulation. A cable tie which was recovered from her body was found to have Grant’s DNA on it. CCTV from the day before Natasha’s death also showed Grant buying the same cable ties at a DIY store in Coventry.

Forensic examination of Natasha’s flat also found his fingerprints on the inside and outside of the upstairs window and window ledge when it is suggested Grant jumped out of the window to make his escape.

Grant was charged with murder and he was found guilty after a trial at Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday (February 13). Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector David Greenhalgh, said: “Natasha was tragically subjected to a violent assault which sadly led to her death. She was a much-loved daughter, sister, aunt and friend who will be forever missed by those who knew her. “Grant’s refusal to acknowledge his involvement has provided little explanation as to the motive for her murder so we can only infer given the urgent request to her family for a significant amount of money, that there was some type of financial element behind it. DI Greenhalgh added: “The team has worked diligently in bringing this case to court and I would like to make special mention of our forensic service colleagues whose expertise in gathering vital forensic evidence has been critical.

“I am pleased that the jury saw through Grant’s lies and that we will now face many years behind bars for the callous and horrendous crime he committed.”