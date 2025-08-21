Shazad Khan murder: Man charged after ice cream seller stabbed to death in London

A man has been charged with murder after an ice cream seller was stabbed to death in north-west London.

Shazad Khan, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene after officers responded to reports of an altercation in Monks Park in Wembley at 6.10pm on Tuesday.

Zaher Zaarour, 26, of Brent in north-west London, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article, the Metropolitan Police announced on Thursday.

He is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of conspiracy to murder – but has been bailed pending further inquiries, the force said.